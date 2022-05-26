Sources: Sander Berge’s Sheffield United future becomes clearer

Sander Berge looks set to stay at Sheffield United this summer as the interest in his services has dried up for now, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Norwegian international midfielder was the Blades’ club-record signing in January 2020, with the Yorkshire outfit paying £22 million to Genk for his services.

Upon relegation to the Championship just over a year later though, there was a lot of interest in Berge’s services, with Arsenal being very keen on the 24-year-old in the past.

However, Berge remained at Bramall Lane for the 2021-22 season and going into the summer transfer window this time around, there appears to be no suitors for the engine room operator.

Sources believe that the main reason for the lack of interest in Berge right now is due to the fact that United have placed his transfer value too high, scaring off potential suitors in the process.

With a contract at the Blades until the summer of 2024, Berge could be set for another year in the second tier of English football unless the club lower their demands.