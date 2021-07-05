Sources: Sander Berge transfer latest at Sheffield United as player eyes England stay

Sheffield United midfielder Sander Berge is keen to stay in England amid interest from a couple of Italian clubs, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

It is believed that his wages and any potential fee for a permanent deal could make it tough to see him depart for a move to Italy this summer.

A source has also revealed to Football League World that none of the previously-interested English clubs have followed up their interest with formal bids as of yet.

Slavisa Jokanovic is trying to keep Berge at Bramall Lane this summer though, as they look to win promotion back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Berge has been with Sheffield United since 2020, and made 16 appearances in the 2020/21 season, in what was a frustrating league campaign, as the Blades were relegated into the Championship last term.

It has previously been reported that Arsenal were rivalling Everton and Aston Villa to a potential deal for the 23-year-old this summer, whilst Napoli and Atalanta are also rumoured to be keen on reaching an agreement to land his signature.

The Sheffield Star have previously claimed that Sheffield United are looking for a fee in the region of £35million for clubs to sign Berge this summer, although it remains to be seen as to whether any team will match that valuation anytime soon.

Sheffield United are set to host Birmingham City in their opening match of the 2021/22 league campaign, in what could potentially be a tricky test for the Blades in Jokanovic’s first competitive match in charge of the club.