Sources: Rotherham United preference revealed as search for Paul Warne’s successor begins

Wycombe Wanderers manager Gareth Ainsworth has always been Rotherham United‘s preferred managerial target to replace Paul Warne, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The Millers are now searching for a new manager, after Warne’s six-year spell in the New York Stadium dugout came to an end, with the 49-year-old’s officially announced as Derby County’s new manager.

It has been reported that Derby were first interested in Warne back in July, when Wayne Rooney’s departure from Pride Park was initially confirmed, and Rotherham have been prepared for this eventuality.

We understand that Ainsworth has always been Rotherham’s top managerial target to take over the Millers, in the event that Warne was to leave the club.

Having previously made over 100 appearances for Wycombe as a player, Ainsworth is set to mark the ten-year anniversary of his appointment as the Chairboys’ manager on Saturday.

During his time in charge of Wycombe, Ainsworth guided the club to their first ever promotion to the second-tier of English football during the 2019-20 season, only to narrowly suffer an immediate relegation back to League One the following campaign.

The 49-year-old then missed out on securing another promotion from League One last season, after being beaten by Sunderland in the play-off final.

Following that, the Chairboys now sit 16th in the League One table, having taken 11 points from nine league games so far this season.

Rotherham meanwhile, are eighth in the Championship after claiming automatic promotion from the third-tier last season, and confirmed when announcing Warne’s departure, that they have already received a number of applications for the role.