Sources: Rochdale suffer double setback in search for Robbie Stockdale successor

Rochdale have suffered a setback in their search to appoint Robbie Stockdale’s successor, with it Football League World’s understanding that both John Askey and Dave Artell have turned the job down.

Stockdale was sacked by Rochdale on August 18th, with the 42-year-old departing at a time when his side had lost four fixtures on the bounce.

That losing trend has continued for Rochdale with back-to-back defeats in League Two and the EFL Cup, against Swindon Town and Sheffield Wednesday respectively.

As things stand, Rochdale are the only club in the EFL without a point on the board, as they search for Stockdale’s successor.

Football League World’s understanding that both Askey and Artell have knocked back the opportunity to take over.

Askey is currently managing York City, whilst Artell parted company with Crewe Alexandra after their relegation in League One was confirmed back in April 2022.

Rochdale have a chance to peel themselves off the foot of the EFL this weekend when they host Crawley Town in League Two. Crawley are currently just a point and a place better off than Dale in the division’s standings.