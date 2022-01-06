Sources: Reading FC confidence growing as likelihood of Leeds United and Brentford transfer snub increases

Reading FC are confident that they are going to be able to hang on to John Swift this January despite interest from Leeds United and Brentford, sources have revealed to Football League World.

Swift has scored eight goals and registered nine assists in the Championship this season for Reading, proving to be Veljko Paunovic’s talisman in what’s shaping up into a tough campaign for the Royals.

A point deduction has left them hovering narrowly above the Championship relegation zone at this stage, with January presenting its own issues.

Football League World understand that Leeds hold an interest in taking Swift to the Premier League, whilst Brentford, who had Swift on loan back in 2015/16, do too.

That means that things could change still, yet there’s a growing confidence at Reading that they will be able to retain Swift until the end of the season when his contract expires.

A reason for that is Swift’s handsome contract at Reading, which means that any offer to sign him this January is going to have to be sizeable, plus a fee.

The 26-year-old has been with Reading since 2016, when he departed Chelsea.

Despite coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge, Swift’s early career was spent on loan with Rotherham United, Swindon Town and Brentford.

