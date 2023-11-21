Highlights Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate had multiple loan and permanent offers during the summer transfer window, all of which were rejected by the club.

Despite impressing during his loan spell at Oxford United, Bate has struggled to find first-team opportunities at Leeds due to strong competition in midfield.

Bate's lack of game time has hindered his development, and he is now looking for a move away from the club, with potential interest from clubs in the European Conference League and the third tier.

Leeds United midfielder Lewis Bate had a mixture of loan and permanent offers on the table during the summer transfer window, but all of them were knocked back by the Whites, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Bate missed the final part of the season on loan at Oxford United last term, after breaking a bone in his hand, but impressed during his spell with the club. The 21-year-old turned out 35 times for Oxford, with four assists and a goal to his name as well in that spell.

With Leeds now relegated from the Premier League, the possibility opened up for Bate to receive more first-team game time at Elland Road. However, the Whites invested heavily in the summer to improve their midfield pool, leaving Bate in a difficult position with Leeds.

The likes of Ethan Ampadu, Glen Kamara, and 17-year-old Archie Gray have received the lion's share of minutes in the middle of the park; whilst Leeds also have the likes of Ilia Gruev, Darko Gyabi, and Jamie Shackleton vying for places in central-midfield, too.

Leeds United - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Joel Piroe Swansea City Permanent Ethan Ampadu Chelsea Permanent Ilia Gruev Werder Bremen Permanent Glen Kamara Rangers Permanent Djed Spence Tottenham Loan Karl Darlow Newcastle United Permanent Sam Byram Norwich City Permanent Jaidon Anthony AFC Bournemouth Loan Joe Rodon Tottenham Loan

Since his arrival from Chelsea in 2021, Bate has played just five senior games for the Whites, with the majority of his action coming at U-21 level in their development squad.

Although the second tier is obviously a step up from League One, Oxford had been languishing at the wrong end of the division, yet Bate managed to prove himself to be one of the best midfielders in the division in that time.

The youngster was utilised by Daniel Farke in pre-season, impressing many fans in his cameo against Manchester United. As the season has developed, however, Bate found his place is well down the pecking order, and he was not granted a switch by Leeds for further much-needed senior minutes.

What next for Lewis Bate?

Football League World sources close to the player have revealed that Bate believed he would get a "fair crack" this season, but those signings late in the window changed his situation.

They revealed that there was interest late in the summer window from clubs outside of England, including from a side competing in the European Conference League.

Leeds rejected loan offers for Bate, as well as loans with option clauses to buy the midfielder, but he stayed with the West Yorkshire outfit and has played only once for a matter of minutes in the EFL Cup win over Shrewsbury Town.

Bate is out of contract in June, but has had to turn out in Premier League 2 games this season. He has appeared four times so far, including the most recent 7-1 defeat to Crystal Palace where he played 90 minutes.

Our source explained that Marcelo Bielsa had been "great" for him but the situation changed after his sacking, and what has happened since has been a shame with Bate "desperate to play" for the club.

The game time he has managed for the U-21 side has meant a "step back in his development" but the hope is that clubs are keen to sign him in January, be that permanently or on loan.

The source explained: "Hopefully he will be playing senior football somewhere.

"A few Premier League, Championship, and League One clubs have asked about the situation and interest remains in Europe. So, fingers crossed something will happen for him.

"Looking at [all of the Leeds] players who are not getting minutes or even into the squad, they will be hoping to get playing regular football somewhere."

Should Leeds attempt to retain Lewis Bate?

Bate's talent in terms of his press resistance and range of passing are not in question, with the midfielder one of the most talented players in Leeds' youth team for a few years now.

It's hard to see how he will break into the senior team, though, given the quality at Farke's disposal. It's also hard to imagine that the player will be itching to sign a new deal before heading out on loan again, too.

A parting of ways is the best thing for Bate's short and long-term career, even if it could be one the Whites come to reject in the coming years. The player will no doubt be gutted that the move hasn't worked out, but there should be plenty of interest from the third tier in January.