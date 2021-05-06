Sources: Rangers, Norwich City & Brighton interested in Coventry City star

A handful of teams are looking at Coventry City’s Gustavo Hamer ahead of this summer’s transfer window, a source has revealed exclusively to Football League World.

The Sky Blues will be happy with how their season has gone in the Championship with them securing safety ahead of the final day and they can now look forward to really starting to re-establish themselves in the second tier.

It remains to be seen what Mark Robins is going to be able to do in the summer window, then, but it could well be the case he loses Hamer pretty soon after signing him for the Sky Blues.

Football League World has learned exclusively that Norwich City, Brentford and Brighton are all big fans of the player, whilst Scottish giants and current Premiership champions Rangers also like the look of him.

Indeed, Hamer has had an impressive season for Coventry and the club could be willing to cash in on him already, providing the right bid is made for the player.

Hamer has made 43 appearances for the club in all competitions this year and proven a really important player in their battle for safety this year, scoring five goals and adding a further two assists along the way in the Championship.