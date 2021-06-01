Sources: QPR man weighing up options as Derby County, Bristol City, Birmingham, Ipswich and Luton eye move

Albert Adomah is weighing up his options this summer and could leave Queens Park Rangers, Football League World has been told exclusively.

The former Aston Villa man joined Rangers last year with it clear that he was massively excited to be playing for his local club, something that supporters reciprocated with their reaction to his arrival.

However, unfortunately for Adomah, he didn’t get to play too much football over the course of the following season for the Hoops with him limited to just seven starts in the second tier and largely featuring from the bench.

The first half of the campaign saw the likes of Ilias Chair and Bright Osayi-Samuel ahead of him in the pecking order for those wide positions that he likes to operate in, whilst a move to a 3-5-2 from Mark Warburton around Christmas time meant other players in the squad were more compatible to the system and therefore got more of an opportunity.

Indeed, this all said, Football League World has learned that he is currently weighing up his options with the likes of Bristol City, Ipswich, Derby, Luton Town and Birmingham City all interested in signing him if he decides it’s already time to move on from west London.