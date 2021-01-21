Sources: Preston North End set to allow player to join EFL side once again

Preston North End are set to allow young forward Ethan Walker to join Carlisle United on loan for the remainder of the campaign, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 18-year-old striker had been on loan at the Cumbrian outfit since last September but was recalled by Preston on the 8th January, however he is now set to re-join the League Two side.

Walker was recovering from an injury but both clubs have spoken and agreed to send him back out on loan to Chris Beech’s side.

The youngster made five appearances for Carlisle during his initial loan stint at the club, though failed to score or provide an assist in his short spell there.

Carlisle find themselves firmly in the thick of a promotion battle in League Two, with Beech’s side sat in third position in what has been an impressive campaign so far.

The Cumbrians have three games in hand on league leaders Cambridge United and sit only two points below them.