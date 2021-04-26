Sources: Potential stumbling block emerges as Everton and AS Roma circle around Norwich City ace

AS Roma and Everton remain hot on the heels of Max Aarons, but Champions League football is understood to be a preference for the Norwich City full-back this summer, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Aarons has enjoyed another excellent season with the Canaries in what is his third full season in the first team, and has played an integral role in helping Daniel Farke’s side make an immediate return to the Premier League.

The 21-year-old has made 43 appearances in the Championship this season, scoring two goals and chipping in with four assists from full-back.

Seen as one of the country’s best up and coming right-backs, Aarons continues to attract interest in wake of City’s promotion from the Championship.

Sources have told Football League World that Everton and AS Roma remain interested in the right-back, but the Italian side may struggle to meet City’s £30million valuation of the defender.

Aarons is also understood to be keen on playing in the Champions League next season, and whilst Norwich are aware that he may want to test himself abroad, his preferences may prove to be a stumbling block for Roma, who currently sit seventh in Serie A.

Roma sit 11 points off the Champions League places, whilst Everton, who sit eighth in the Premier League, also look set to miss out under Carlo Ancelotti. The Toffees sit six points off fourth with six league games remaining.

Aarons is under contract at Carrow Road until the summer of 2024, after putting pen to paper on a five-year deal in 2019.