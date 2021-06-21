Sources: Potential issue arises for Arsenal and Newcastle United as fresh Tosin Adarabioyo twist emerges

Fulham could force Arsenal and Newcastle United into an early decision on Tosin Adarabioyo this summer with his £10m release clause only live until July 14th, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Adarabioyo impressed for Scott Parker’s side in the Premier League last season, making 33 appearances and proving to be a reliable centre-back despite the fact that Fulham slipped back into the Championship.

The Athletic have already revealed that Arsenal and Newcastle are keeping tabs on Adarabioyo this summer having liked what they saw from the 23-year-old last year at Craven Cottage. They claim that the player is also open to moving on ahead of 2021/22.

However, the interest from Arsenal and Newcastle is set to be tested in the coming weeks. Football League World understand that Adarabioyo is available for as little as £10m this summer, but the cut off for that release clause is July 14th, leaving both little over three weeks to decide whether or not they want to pursue the former Manchester City man.

Adarabioyo cost Fulham just £1.5m when they secured his service 12 months ago, with that fee potentially rising to £2m. The centre-back featured for the City first team prior to making that switch, as well as having loans with West Brom and Blackburn Rovers in the Championship.

The defender signed a three-year contract when he arrived in West London, which expires in the summer of 2023. Fulham, though, have the option to extend that by a further 12 months.