Sources: Portsmouth in pole position to beat Sheffield Wednesday and Derby County to sign 21-year-old

Akin Odimayo is training with Portsmouth ahead of a potential transfer agreement between Pompey and Swindon Town for the player, Football League World can reveal.

A tough season for the Robins last year culminated in their relegation from Sky Bet League One and we are going to have to wait and see how they bounce back in Sky Bet League Two, starting next month.

There’s a considerable chance Odimayo will not be a part of their plans, however, with Football League World being able to confirm that he is currently training with Portsmouth as Pompey are looking to negotiate a transfer deal to sign him from the Robins.

Swindon have agreed to let the defender train with Pompey now pre-season is well underway as the two clubs try to reach an agreement on a deal, allowing him to meet up and get to know his potential next set of team-mates in the process.

Odimayo, 21, impressed last season for the Robins despite their collective woes and he has been on the radar of several EFL sides including Derby County, Sheffield Wednesday and Doncaster Rovers.

The latter pair, of course, will be looking to challenge for promotion from the third tier alongside Portsmouth but it appears that the men from Fratton Park have at least stolen a march in this particular race.