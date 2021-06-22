Sources: Portsmouth given double rebuff in hunt for Gillingham ace

Portsmouth have seen two bids for Gillingham defender Jack Tucker turned down, Football League World has exclusively learned.

Pompey are looking to add to their side where they can this summer with the management duo of Danny Cowley and Nathan Cowley getting to grips with their first transfer window in charge of the club.

Indeed, they’ve seen a number of players leave already this summer and they’ll now be looking to add to their squad to build on last season’s narrow play-off miss.

That said, Jack Tucker is a key target of theirs but their attempts to sign him so far have not been successful.

Football League World can reveal that two bids have in fact been launched by Pompey as they try to get Tucker to swap Priestfield for Fratton Park and both have been rejected by the Gills.

The 21-year-old defender made 41 starts for the Kent-based club in Sky Bet League One last season, scoring one goal and setting up three, whilst also boasting a host of impressive defensive stats, including 5.1 clearances a game in the third tier.

