Sources: Portsmouth amongst host of clubs eyeing transfer move for Arsenal player

Portsmouth are one of a number of clubs looking to sign Miguel Azeez on loan from Arsenal, Football League World understands.

Danny Cowley’s side kickstarted the 2021/22 campaign with a 1-0 victory over Fleetwood Town last Saturday. However, he’s since stated that he’s eager to see the squad at Fratton Park evolve still ahead of deadline day at the end of August.

Football League World understand that Pompey are amongst the clubs interested in landing a deal for Azeez from Arsenal. However, there are a number of other, unnamed, clubs also interested in striking an agreement with the Premier League side.

Azeez, 18, has managed just one senior outing under Mikel Arteta, stepping off the bench in the Europa League clash with Dundalk last season as the Gunners closed out a 4-2 victory.

The central midfielder has, though, excelled through the Arsenal ranks in both the U18s and U23s.

Last year, he featured on 15 occasions in the Premier League 2 Division 1 for Arsenal, scoring once and registering a further two assists. The Gunners’ young side finished 10th in the table.

Quiz: Do you remember which player scored Portsmouth’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?

1 of 15 2020/21? John Marquis Ellis Harrison Ronan Curtis Lee Brown