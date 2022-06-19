Sources: Plymouth Argyle edge closer to beat Bolton and Rotherham to EFL midfielder signing

Plymouth Argyle are set to sign Accrington Stanley midfielder Matt Butcher, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

The 25-year-old, who featured 33 times in the league for the Lancashire outfit last time out, chipped in with four goals and three assists.

Set to be available on a free transfer, after Stanley were unable to strike a fresh agreement with the midfield, it is Steven Schumacher’s Plymouth who seem set to seal his signature ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

Portsmouth have held a long-term interest in the 25-year-old, however, a recent report from The News claims that a move to his hometown club is no longer an option.

As per a Football League World exclusive, Bolton Wanderers, Peterborough United and Rotherham United joined the race at the back end of last season, with Plymouth now in pole position to land his signature.

The Pilgrims are yet to announce any news signings for the upcoming campaign, although the club’s director of football Neil Dewsnip revealed that the club were making good progress in the transfer market.

Following last season’s heartbreak of missing out on the play-offs, the Devon club will be looking to bolster competition levels within the squad so that they can improve on their seventh-placed finish.