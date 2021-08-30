Sources: Peterborough United submit six-figure bid for Rotherham United ace

Peterborough United have made an offer of around £700,000 for Rotherham United midfielder Dan Barlaser, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

Barlaser has been on Rotherham’s books since 2019 when he joined on loan from Newcastle United, helping the Millers win promotion from League One to the Championship.

The 24-year-old was a key player under Paul Warne despite his side’s relegation last season, scoring three goals and adding five assists from central midfield in 33 Championship appearances.

Barlaser, who has another two years left on his contract at the New York Stadium, is now attracting interest from the Championship.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Peterborough have made a bid in the region of £700,000 for the midfielder.

Posh have endured a busy summer, bringing in plenty of players from League One and below including the likes of Jorge Grant, Joel Randall and Oliver Norburn.

Darren Ferguson’s side have found life back in the Championship relatively tough, though, yielding four points from their first five games of the campaign.