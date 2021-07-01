Sources: Peterborough United on course for Leicester City transfer agreement

Peterborough United are set to sign Josh Knight on a permanent deal from Leicester City, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Knight is no stranger to life at London Road, having made 34 appearances for Posh during a previous loan spell from Leicester.

The 23-year-old defender then stepped up expertly into the Championship last season with Wycombe Wanderers, making 37 league appearances and scooping the Players’ Player of the Year and Supporters’ Player of the Year awards in the process.

On the back of that spell with Wycombe, Leicester extended his deal at the King Power Stadium, but Knight is now set to return to Peterborough.

A source has revealed to Football League World that Posh have paid a fee to get their hands on Knight, who will now arrive back at London Road on a permanent deal and link up with Darren Ferguson’s squad.

Posh are, of course, planning for life back in the Championship having swapped places with Wycombe in the EFL in 2020/21.