Sources: Peterborough United are open to departures to key personnel this month

Peterborough United could allow some integral names to depart the Weston Homes Stadium this month, Football League World have exclusively learnt.

Posh, who are currently three points from Championship safety, have been one of the busier second-tier clubs in the January transfer window thus far, welcoming Steven Benda, Bali Mumba and Callum Morton to the club.

Football League World understands that Peterborough are open to letting some big players leave this month, if good opportunities arrive, with the club open to the departures of Mark Beevers, Jonson Clarke-Harris, Joe Ward and Siriki Dembele.

Ward, Dembele and Clarke-Harris have played particularly important roles in Peterborough’s season thus far, with the trio also playing a large part in their promotion last time out.

Dembele has five goals and two assists in 22 Championship outings thus far this season, whilst Clarke-Harris, who netted 31 times to help fire Posh into the second-tier, has just four this time around.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a move to Sunderland, as per an update from talkSPORT’s Alex Crook on Twitter, with a £6 million fee being quoted.

Dembele is also a player who has been rumoured to be a target elsewhere in recent memory, with Football Insider reporting that Nottingham Forest, Fulham and Sheffield United were casting their eyes over the forward last month.

