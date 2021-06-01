Sources: Peterborough locked in talks with 31-year-old over future as Championship return looms

Peterborough United are in talks with Mark Beevers over a new contract ahead of the club’s return to the Sky Bet Championship, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Beevers has been on the books with Peterborough since the summer of 2019, when he arrived at London Road after a three-year spell with Bolton Wanderers.

Since linking up with Posh, Beevers has made 86 appearances and played a crucial role for Darren Ferguson’s side last season in League One as Posh won promotion.

The 31-year-old made 45 starts in the 46-game season as Peterborough finished runners-up to Hull City and secured their place back in the Championship.

A source has now revealed to Football League World that Peterborough are looking to give Beevers a new contract ahead of their Championship return, in a bid to secure the future of the defender.

As things stand, Beevers is heading into the final 12 months of his contract with Peterborough, having signed a three-year deal when he arrived at the club in 2019.