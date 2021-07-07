Sources: Personal terms agreed as Crystal Palace motor towards Michael Olise transfer

Reading FC midfielder, Michael Olise, is on the cusp of a move to Crystal Palace with personal terms now agreed, a source has revealed to Football League World.

News emerged last night from Alan Nixon that Olise was set to move to Selhurst Park this summer, with Reading seeing Palace trigger the £8m release clause that sat on the Frenchman’s contract at the Madejski Stadium.

A source has now revealed to Football League World that personal terms have been agreed, with his move from Reading to Crystal Palace all set to go through.

Reading have nurtured Olise through the early stages of his career, with the 19-year-old thriving last year under Veljko Paunovic.

The 19-year-old featured on 44 occasions for the Royals in the Championship, scoring seven goals and registering 12 assists, impressing whether he played centrally or out wide as Reading challenged for the play-offs.

Paunovic’s side would finish the season seventh and seven points adrift of the top-six, which has left them vulnerable to losing star men to the Premier League.

The opportunity now presenting itself for the Reading man is an intriguing one, with Patrick Vieira recently appointed as Roy Hodgson’s eventual successor at Crystal Palace.

Barring any late complications, Olise will become the Frenchman’s first signing ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.