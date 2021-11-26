Sources: Paul Heckingbottom ready to make transfer decision as Sheffield United tenure begins

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom is ready to recall Daniel Jebbison from his loan at Burton Albion, according to Football League World sources.

Heckingbottom has been appointed as Sheffield United’s new football manager, replacing Slavisa Jokanovic at Bramall Lane after a lacklustre start to the 2021/22 campaign for the Blades.

January is just around the corner now and Heckingbottom is keeping tabs on Jebbison at Burton, having worked with the 18-year-old at U23 level and used him in the Premier League last season.

Sources have explained to Football League World that Heckingbottom is ready to recall the forward in January after an upturn in his form at the Pirelli Stadium.

Jebbison has scored five goals in 13 appearances across all competitions, including a brace last time out as Burton thumped Accrington 4-0 in League One. That victory moved Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink’s side up to 12th in the League One table.

Despite clearly developing under the Dutchman, Heckingbottom is ready to recall the forward who made four Premier League appearances under him last season, whilst he was in interim charge at Bramall Lane ahead of Jokanovic’s arrival in the summer.

Jebbison scored in Sheffield United’s 1-0 win over Everton at Goodison Park on May 16th – a rare positive in a season full of negatives for the South Yorkshire side.

Heckingbottom’s permanent stint as Sheffield United boss begins this weekend when the Blades host Bristol City on Sunday.

