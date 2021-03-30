Sources: Oxford United weighing up transfer move for 23-year-old, Rotherham and Plymouth also keen

Oxford United are taking a close look at Boreham Wood attacker Kabongo Tshimanga ahead of the summer transfer window, Football League World has learned exclusively.

It remains to be seen what league the U’s are in next season with them still in the League One play-off fight alongside a host of sides.

Either way, though, they’ll be looking to add in the summer transfer window and National League-based Tshimanga is one player currently on their watchlist, Football League World has been exclusively told.

The Boreham Wood forward has worked with Oxford United boss Karl Robinson in the past – he was a youngster at MK Dons when Robinson was in charge there – and he’s since moved into non-league football with him excelling at Boreham Wood this season.

Indeed, he’s the second top scorer in the fifth tier this campaign with 13 goals from 29 league games, four goals off of Michael Cheek in top spot.

Rotherham United and Plymouth Argyle have also taken a closer look at the 23-year-old in recent times and so he could well be a player on the move to the EFL in the coming months, with Boreham Wood currently 12th in the National League table, six points off of the play-off places in the fifth tier.