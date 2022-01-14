Sources: Oxford United join Sheffield United in Middlesbrough player pursuit

Oxford United have joined Sheffield United in a race for Middlesbrough winger Marcus Browne, Football League World have exclusively learnt.

Football Insider credited the Blades with an interest in the 24-year-old earlier this morning, with Paul Heckingbottom looking to strengthen his squad ahead of their expected promotion push.

Appearing on BBC Radio Tees Sport, and as cited by the Northern Echo, Chris Wilder revealed that Browne is in talks with a couple of clubs regarding a permanent move away from the Riverside Stadium.

The exciting winger has enjoyed two loan spells with the U’s in the early stages of his career, proving to be a real threat in the attacking third in League One.

Browne last featured for Boro in January of last year, with the winger suffering a cruciate ligament injury in an FA Cup clash against Brentford.

After a year on the sidelines and trying to regain fitness, it appears that his time with Boro could be cut short.

Football League World understands that Oxford remain huge admirers of the 24-year-old and will be monitoring his situation with the Championship club.

