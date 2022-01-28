Sources: Oldham Athletic player set to seal Halifax move

Zak Dearnley is set to join National League side Halifax after his contract at Sky Bet League Two outfit Oldham Athletic was terminated by mutual consent on Thursday, Football League World has been told.

The forward saw his time with the Latics come to an end earlier this week with it expected that he would be making the drop down a division into the fifth tier and the National League.

Indeed, Football League World has been told that that is indeed the case, and it is Halifax that are set to be taking him in.

The 23-year-old joined Oldham in 2020 after a initial loan spell there in 2019 from Manchester United, and made over 30 league appearances for them during his time on their books as a permanent player there.

He’s onto pastures new now, though, as he is on course to head to Halifax with them currently sitting in 3rd place and hunting promotion to the Football League.