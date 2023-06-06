Having fallen out of favour at Sheffield United last year, David McGoldrick became a free agent last summer and was almost immediately snapped up by Derby County, who were aiming to get back to the Championship at the first time of asking.

Arriving at Pride Park at the age of 34, McGoldrick wasn't expected to be that prolific, but he smashed all expectations and then some.

How has McGoldrick done at Derby?

McGoldrick netted 25 goals in 45 appearances - with three hat-tricks in that time - and seven assists notched, making it a personal success for the Republic of Ireland international forward despite County not making it into the play-offs.

Due to his goalscoring prowess this past season, Paul Warne is naturally keen to keep him at the club - but there could be an issue.

What is McGoldrick's contract situation at Derby?

McGoldrick only signed a one-year contract at the Rams last season, which made complete sense due to his age.

However, naturally because of his goalscoring record in 2022-23, the Rams are desperate to tie the 35-year-old down to a new contract, and it was confirmed in the club's retained list last month that all parties are in negotiations to extend his stay.

There was perhaps always a worry that interest would materialise from elsewhere, and there has been speculation in recent days that Notts County could be keen to bring him back to Meadow Lane after he came through the club's youth academy, and they were recently promoted back to the EFL from the National League.

Notts County make offer for McGoldrick

And Football League World's sources have confirmed that the Magpies have put an offer on the table for McGoldrick to return to his first professional club - the one he departed in 2004 for Southampton - to potentially finish his career on Trentside.

Sources have told FLW that McGoldrick is now weighing up his options between Derby and Notts County, with no decision made just yet, but they are the two offers on the table as he looks to sort out potentially the final contract of his career.

McGoldrick has previously confirmed that he is a Notts County supporter from his early years, and he could be enticed with one or two final years at the club, where he could form a potential partnership with prolific attacker Macaulay Langstaff, who netted 41 times for the Magpies in the National League last season.