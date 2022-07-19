Sources: Nottingham Forest to confirm Huddersfield double-deal today

Nottingham Forest are set to confirm the signings of Huddersfield Town duo Lewis O’Brien and Harry Toffolo today, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

Forest beat Huddersfield in the Championship play-off final back in May to secure their long-awaited return to the Premier League and are now raiding the Yorkshire club for two of their star players.

Reports emerged on Sunday evening indicating that a deal worth in the region of £10 million plus add-ons had been agreed between the two clubs for O’Brien and Toffolo – with medicals scheduled for Monday.

It appears no issues were picked up on Monday as sources have exclusively informed Football League World that Forest will confirm the signings of the Terriers duo today.

O’Brien will bolster Steve Cooper’s options in central midfield while Toffolo can provide cover and competition for fellow summer arrival Omar Richards at left-back.

The Terriers have less than a fortnight if they want to replace the outgoing pair before the start of the 2022/23 Championship campaign as they host Burnley in the season opener on Friday 29th July.