Sources: Nottingham Forest prepare fresh bid to land 22-year-old as interest in Brennan Johnson heightens

Nottingham Forest are not giving up on their pursuit of Josh Bowler at Blackpool as the Reds prepare a third bid for the winger, Football League World understands.

Bowler has been on Forest’s radar for a little while now, with Lancashire Live outlining that a second bid for the 22-year-old has recently been rejected by Blackpool.

Steve Cooper, though, is still targeting a deal for Bowler, who has scored one goal and registered three assists in the Championship this season.

Football League World sources have explained that Forest will go in for the winger with a third bid.

That comes as interest in Brennan Johnson heightens.

Johnson has scored five goals and registered five assists this season, with the Welsh international proving to be one of the most exciting young forwards on show in the Championship.

Brentford are pushing hard to sign the 20-year-old this month, with Football League World understanding that the Bees are confident of reaching an agreement with Forest for the winger.

That would, in turn, leave Forest pushing hard to sign Bowler as a direct replacement in Cooper’s play-off chasing squad.