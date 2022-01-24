Sources: Nottingham Forest not giving up hope on landing high-profile January agreement

Nottingham Forest are pushing hard to sign Jed Wallace this January as the deadline begins to loom, sources have explained to Football League World.

Wallace’s contract at Millwall is running down and a move away from the New Den looks like it could be on the cards in the final week of the January transfer window.

It is Forest that have emerged as the leading contender to snap up the winger, with Steve Cooper seeing him as something of a transfer priority for the Reds.

Reports on social media over the weekend indicated that Millwall weren’t ‘playing ball’ and didn’t want to lose Wallace to a Championship rival.

However, Football League World understands that there’s still optimism at Forest of getting a deal done.

Sources explain that the powers that be at the City Ground are pushing hard for an agreement for Wallace and not giving up hope on striking a late deal.

The 27-year-old has struck five goals and registered six assists for Gary Rowett’s side this season, proving to be Millwall’s reliable source of productivity once again.

To date, Wallace’s best campaign in the Championship was 2019/20, when he scored 10 goals and registered 13 assists during a fine individual campaign.

