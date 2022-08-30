Sources: Nottingham Forest make multi-million pound offer for 23-y/o Championship man

Nottingham Forest have made an offer in the region of £3m for Blackpool’s Josh Bowler, Football League World has been told.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a move away from Bloomfield Road for much of the summer, after an impressive previous campaign that saw the attacker score seven Championship goals.

As a result, a host of clubs have been credited with an interest in the former Everton man, including Forest, who have strengthened their squad significantly following their return to the Premier League.

And, FLW can reveal that they are still hoping to add Bowler ahead of Thursday’s 11pm deadline, with an offer of just under £3m submitted to the Seasiders.

It remains to be seen whether Blackpool will accept the bid, but boss Michael Appleton would be gutted to lose Bowler, particularly at this late stage of the window.

The left-footer has played in every league game for the Tangerines so far, scoring twice, including in the entertaining draw against Bristol City last time out.

Appleton’s men are back in action against Blackburn on Wednesday evening.

