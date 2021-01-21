Sources: Nottingham Forest eyeing experienced striker but may find deal tough to conclude

Nottingham Forest remain interested in a loan move for experienced striker Glenn Murray, sources have exclusively confirmed to Football League World.

However, FLW understands that the 37-year-old forward would ideally like to remain in the south of England and is waiting to see what options crop up as the transfer deadline creeps closer.

The veteran attacker is currently on-loan at Forest’s Championship rivals Watford from Brighton, though is not at the forefront of Hornets boss Xisco Munoz’s plans and is currently training alone at the club.

It was thought that Murray would end his loan spell at Watford and join QPR for the rest of the season, though the R’s opted for Charlie Austin and a move never came to fruition.

Forest are eyeing a move but may have to play a waiting game in this one with Murray eager to continue plying his trade in the south.

Murray has only made six appearances for Watford this season, last featuring as a substitute for Watford against QPR back in November of last year.

Currently, Forest have three senior strikers at their disposal with Lewis Grabban, Lyle Taylor and Miguel Angel Guerrero all competing for a starting berth in Chris Hughton’s starting eleven.