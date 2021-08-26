Sources: Nottingham Forest closing in on Sheffield United player

Nottingham Forest are close to completing the loan signing of Sheffield United defender Max Lowe, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The Reds currently have a shortage of options at left-back having bid farewell to the likes of Nicholas Ioannou, Tyler Blackett and Yuri Ribeiro this summer.

Right-back Jordi Osei-Tutu, who arrived on loan from Arsenal, had to fill in there before being sidelined for several weeks due to a hamstring injury.

Football League World recently reported that Lowe was a player on Forest’s radar, as Chris Hughton looks to strengthen his squad before the transfer window closes.

A first offer was understood to be rebuffed by Sheffield United, but we have now been exclusively told that Forest are closing in on the signing of the 24-year-old on loan.

Lowe joined the Blades from Derby County in a £15million double deal involving Jayden Bogle last summer.

The left-back made only eight appearances in the Premier League and is yet to feature in any competition under Slavisa Jokanovic this term.

Forest face Lowe’s former club, Derby County, in a huge East Midlands derby clash this weekend. The Reds have lost their opening four league games of the campaign for only the second time in 67 years.