Highlights Norwich City is determined to keep hold of Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent despite interest from Leeds United in the summer transfer window.

McLean is a key part of the team in midfield, providing excellent passing and defensive abilities, while Sargent has thrived in his preferred central striker role.

Leeds United is pursuing other transfer targets such as Glen Kamara, Joel Piroe, and Joseph Paintsil, indicating that they have moved on from McLean and Sargent. Norwich fans can be relieved that their key players are likely to stay.

Norwich City are determined to keep hold of Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent this summer despite transfer interest from elsewhere, Football League World has been told.

Kenny McLean and Josh Sargent on Leeds’ radar

The main interest in the duo has come from Leeds United, with the Whites managed by former Canaries boss Daniel Farke, so he knows all about the qualities and character of the players.

Leeds are desperate to strengthen in midfield, whilst they also need a striker to compete with Patrick Bamford, who is once again suffering with injury.

Therefore, it had been suggested that McLean and Sargent could make the move to Elland Road.

However, FLW can reveal that Norwich are determined to keep hold of the duo, who are key to David Wagner’s side and their own promotion push.

McLean is a key part of the side in the middle of the park, where his passing can help set the tempo, although he has more defensive responsibilities in this side. Such is his importance to the squad, he has the captain’s armband this season as well.

Meanwhile, even though it’s early days, Sargent appears to have benefited from Teemu Pukki’s departure, as he is now playing in his preferred central striker role, and he has responded by scoring twice and registering an assist in the first three games this season.

So, it’s no surprise that Norwich are desperate to keep hold of the players, who are sure to be integral to the team in the months ahead.

What does this mean for Leeds United?

The reality is that Leeds will have known it would be difficult to prise McLean and Sargent away from Carrow Road for a multitude of reasons.

Firstly, the pair have deals that run until the summer of 2025, so the club aren’t under pressure to sell this summer, and they wouldn’t have wanted to strengthen a side they hope to be competing with for promotion.

With that in mind, Leeds will have always had other targets in mind, and it appears they are moving forward on those as we speak.

A deal for Glen Kamara from Rangers appears to be at an advanced stage, whilst the club announced the signing of Joel Piroe from Swansea to strengthen their attack, in what looks like a real coup. And, they’re pushing to bring in Joseph Paintsil from Genk.

So, Leeds fans will be very happy with how their summer is turning out after a difficult first few weeks in August for Farke.

Norwich City summer transfer plans

This will be a relief for Norwich, because, as outlined above, both McLean and Sargent are two hugely influential figures in the team, and they’ve started the season in fine form.

The bulk of Norwich’s business was done early, and the signs so far are positive, with the new players, such as Shane Duffy, Jack Stacey and Ashley Barnes, all making their mark on the side, and there seems a nice balance to Wagner’s best XI.

Of course, there’s a long way to go, but if Norwich retain their key men beyond the deadline next week, they will feel they’re in a position to do well this season.