Sources: Norwich City starting to consider Dean Smith’s position

Norwich City are starting to consider the future of Dean Smith, Football League World can exclusively reveal.

The Canaries sit fifth in the Championship as we head into the World Cup break – six points back from the automatic promotion places – and have struggled to reach the sort of heights we’ve come to expect from them in the second tier.

There has been a lack of fluency at times and Smith has shifted between various systems as he’s searched for a solution.

Sources have exclusively informed Football League World that with a little less than a month until Norwich’s next Championship fixture, the Carrow Road outfit are now starting to consider the future of their manager.

FLW understands that Smith wants the January window to turn things around but club chiefs don’t seem so sure.

Norwich have won the title and secured promotion to the Premier League in both of their last two seasons at Championship level but they have not looked like mirroring that success in recent weeks – with just two wins from their last 10 games.

The Canaries first match after the World Cup break sees them travel to Swansea City.