Sources: Norwich City and Brighton join West Brom in tracking Derby County ace ahead of potential summer swoop

Norwich City and Brighton and Hove Albion have joined West Brom in tracking Tom Lawrence ahead of a potential summer move for the Derby County ace, sources have revealed to Football League World.

Lawrence has been retained by Derby in the last couple of transfer windows, despite the forward’s contract running down and the Rams finding themselves in financial turmoil amid a Championship relegation battle.

Wayne Rooney’s skipper has, nonetheless, impressed this season as Derby battle against the odds after a 21-point deduction.

In 34 appearances, Lawrence has scored 10 times in the Championship and registered a further five assists for Derby – his best return for the club in a single season since signing from Leicester City in 2017.

That level of form isn’t going unnoticed and speculation surrounding the 28-year-old’s future continues to intensify as the summer of 2022 looms.

Sources have explained to Football League World that Norwich and Brighton are two Premier League clubs currently tracking Lawrence and planning scouting missions between now and the end of the season.

Norwich appear to be heading back into the Championship, currently sitting bottom of the Premier League, but Brighton could well offer the Welshman a route into the top-flight.

That pair are joining West Brom in taking an interest in Lawrence, with it Football League World’s understanding that the forward has been on the radar at The Hawthorns for some time.

Lawrence played 90 minutes on Saturday for Derby as they beat Preston North End 1-0 at Pride Park, a victory that left them 23rd in the Championship table still, albeit only six points adrift of safety now.