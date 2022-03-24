Sources: Norwich City, AFC Bournemouth, Burnley and Coventry City interested in Charlton Athletic player

A host of sides from the Premier League down to Sky Bet League One are interested in Charlton Athletic youngster Lucas Ness, Football League World can reveal.

The Addicks have had an up and down season this year, and will be looking forward to the summer transfer window where they can try and build a squad capable of challenging at the right end of the table.

It could also be the case that Ness attracts interest and offers, though, with several sides currently taking a close look at the player.

In the Premier League, Norwich City and Burnley are monitoring him whilst Sky Bet Championship side Coventry City and Sky Bet League One outfit Plymouth Argyle are both watching him, too, Football League World can reveal.

This site has been told, though, that it is Championship side AFC Bournemouth who are perhaps best place to try and sign him from the Addicks in the near future.

Ness is currently on loan at Hampton and Richmond and the Addicks are looking at trying to get him on a new long-term deal, in a bid to try and keep him.

Whether that wards off interested parties, though, remains to be seen in the near future.