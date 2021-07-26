Sources: Newport County to secure 21-year-old’s service ahead of 2021/22

Newport County are set to sign Jordan Greenidge on a short-term contract after a successful trial, Football League World understands.

Greenidge has been on trial with the League Two outfit this summer and has impressed, having scored recently in Micky Flynn’s side’s 2-1 win over Chippenham Town as pre-season preparations ramp up.

It has since been revealed to Football League World that Greenidge is set to land a one-year deal with Newport, offering the forward to chance to play in the EFL over the course of the 2021/22 campaign.

The 21-year-old was formerly on the books at Stoke City, but left the Potters in the summer of 2018 ahead of their return to the Championship under Gary Rowett. That was despite the fact that the forward’s reputation at the bet365 Stadium was good given his exploits in the youth set-up.

Newport are preparing for another League Two campaign, with Flynn tasked with picking his side up off the canvas again after play-off heartbreak against Morecambe at Wembley back in May. That was the second play-off final his side has lost in the last three seasons.