Sources: Newcastle United stance revealed as Nottingham Forest eye player

Newcastle United player Sean Longstaff is a target for Nottingham Forest but the Magpies are not willing to let him leave the club as things stand, Football League World has been told.

A report from the printed Mirror over the weekend revealed that Longstaff is a target for Forest, who are looking to achieve a play-off spot this season in the Sky Bet Championship.

Indeed, they have been galvanised by Steve Cooper since his arrival as manager, and he is now aiming to add to that with the January transfer window open for another week.

Longstaff is on his radar, but Football League World has been told that Newcastle currently have no plans to let the midfielder leave the club in the current market.

The midfielder has featured fairly regularly so far this season for the men from Tyneside with him making 10 starts for the Toon in the Premier League and appearing another five times off of the bench to add to that.

He played just over a half of football for Newcastle at the weekend in their big win at Leeds United and so it remains to be seen just whether Forest are going to be able to prise him away.

As things stand, it sounds like it might be a tall order.