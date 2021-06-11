Sources: Newcastle United position in race to reunite with Adam Armstrong revealed

Newcastle United looks the likely destination for Adam Armstrong this summer, a source has exclusively revealed to Football League World.

Armstrong has just enjoyed a stellar season for Blackburn Rovers in the Sky Bet Championship, scoring 28 goals in 40 appearances and also registering a further five assists for Tony Mowbray’s side.

That’s despite the fact that Blackburn finished the campaign in a lowly 15th.

Naturally, there’s Premier League interest bubbling away now, with Newcastle known to be keen on a reunion with the striker they originally shifted on to Blackburn.

A source has revealed to Football League World that it is, indeed, Newcastle that are in pole position to strike a deal for Armstrong this summer.

Armstrong, now 24, graduated through the system at St James’ Park and made 21 senior appearances for the Magpies earlier in his career.

However, the bulk of his development came out on loan, with Coventry City, Barnsley, Bolton Wanderers and Blackburn all taking him on before he made a permanent move to Ewood Park in August 2018.

Since signing permanently at Blackburn, Armstrong has struck 55 goals in all competitions, but now finds himself heading into the final 12 months of his contract and seemingly heading for the Premier League again.

Blackburn are preparing for that and are lining up replacements, with Football League World understanding that Cambridge United ace, Paul Mullin, is a player of interest after his 32 goals helped secure promotion from League Two last season.