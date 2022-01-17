Sources: MK Dons unlikely to secure windfall involving Tottenham at present time

MK Dons look set to be disappointed over their hopes of getting a payday this month from a potential Spurs exit made by Dele Alli, Football League World has been told.

Alli was once an MK Dons player, of course, and Spurs snapped him up with him hitting great heights in his early years in the Premier League.

He has, though, somewhat lost his way in more recent seasons and there has been talk that he could leave Spurs this month, with MK having a 20% sell-on clause on any fee that is raised from Alli leaving Tottenham permanently.

However, they may have to wait for such a windfall as a loan exit for the player is the more likely route of action at this stage, as we wait and see what the next steps of his career are.

This was a wise clause to place in by MK Dons and in his early years at Spurs they could have made an absolute bomb had he ended up being sold to a Real Madrid or Barcelona.

Alli, though, is not currently at those heights and Antonio Conte will be thinking of ways he can try and get the player going again.

For now, it appears MK Dons will have to wait for this particular move to pay off.