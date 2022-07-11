Sources: MK Dons set to beat Charlton to Aston Villa agreement

MK Dons are set to beat Charlton Athletic to the loan signing of Aston Villa starlet Louie Barry, sources have exclusively revealed to Football League World.

An exclusive report from the last month revealed that it was the two League One outfits that were battling for the 19-year-old’s signature, with it being the Buckinghamshire club who look set to win this particular race.

The exciting attacker, who started last season with Ipswich Town, struggled for regular minutes for the Tractor Boys, so a temporary move to Swindon Town was sanctioned in January.

Barry netted six times in 14 appearances for the Robins as they missed out on League Two promotion, predominantly operating on the left-wing in a 4-3-3.

The Aston Villa teenager is set to undergo a medical at MK Dons tomorrow, with the Dons once again striving to strike an agreement with the Midlands outfit.

The Buckinghamshire club will be looking to mount another push for promotion when the new campaign gets underway at the end of this month, crashing out in the play-off semi-finals after a third-placed finish.