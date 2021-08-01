Sources: MK Dons make contact with ex-Chelsea figure as Russell Martin nears Swansea move

MK Dons have made contact with Jody Morris as they prepare for life without Russell Martin, sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The League One side have started to sound out potential candidates to replace Martin, who looks set to become the new manager of Swansea City following Steve Cooper’s recent departure.

Swansea made an approach for Martin less than 24 hours before yesterday’s Carabao Cup clash with AFC Bournemouth, with the Dons expressing their disappointment at the timing of it in an official club statement.

Martin took charge of his side yesterday in their 5-0 defeat at the Vitality Stadium. It is understood that he said his goodbyes to the players after the game, before travelling to South Wales for further talks.

Sources have now exclusively told Football League World that with an announcement regarding Martin’s departure imminent, MK Dons have made contact with Jody Morris regarding the soon-to-be vacant role.

Morris was also a contender to replace Cooper at Swansea before the Welsh club decided to pursue Martin, and has now been identified as a potential successor to the 35-year-old at Stadium:MK.

Morris’ coaching career began in the Chelsea academy, where he guided the club’s Under-18s’ to the quadruple in 2017/18.

The following season, he became Frank Lampard’s assistant manager at Derby County, narrowly missing out on promotion via the Championship play-offs before moving back to Stamford Bridge with the former England international.

In the meantime, it is understood that Dean Lewington will oversee managerial duties, with the Dons’ League One campaign kicking off with a trip to Bolton Wanderers in six days’ time.