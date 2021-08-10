Sources: MK Dons aiming to seal managerial appointment in coming days

MK Dons are continuing interviews for a new manager this week and hope to have a new appointment in place by the end of it, Football League World has learned exclusively.

Many have had MK Dons down as potential play-off contenders going into this season, but they were thrown a curveball just before the beginning of the campaign with Swansea City prising away Russell Martin to take him as their new manager as a replacement for Steve Cooper.

It’s a shame for MK Dons, of course, but it happens in football and now they’ll be looking to get someone in that can build on Russell’s work.

That said, Football League World has learned exclusively that the type of manager that they are looking for is a young, emerging coach that is based either in this country or abroad and that interviews are continuing this week – with them hopeful of being able to announce a name by the conclusion of it.

Jody Morris was among the names in the frame earlier on in their search but the former Derby County and Chelsea assistant manager was not convinced enough to take the role on and take his first dip into senior management.