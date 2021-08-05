Sources: Millwall open to transfer offers for 29-year-old

Millwall are willing to listen to transfer offers for Icelandic forward Jon Dadi Bodvarsson, ahead of a potential exit for the 29-year-old from The New Den, Football League World can reveal.

The hard-working striker wins plaudits for the shifts he regularly puts in in the final third but forwards, more often than not, are judged on goals and that is perhaps where Bodvarsson has fallen short for what Millwall need – particularly with them boasting playoff aspirations once again this coming campaign.

Bodvarsson has just the five league goals from 60 league appearances since he arrived at the club from Reading in 2019, and with the likes of Benik Afobe arriving at the club earlier this summer to add further competition for the spots up top, it seems as though Bodvarsson’s time in SE16 could be soon coming to an end.

Football League World understands that the Lions are open to offers for the player this summer, then, and it just remains to be seen who is willing to take him on and make a bid – one that obviously needs to be good enough for the Lions to accept.

Bodvarsson has been in England since 2016 with him initially playing for Wolves, and time will tell as to whether he gets a fourth club on these shores.