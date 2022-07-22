Sources: Millwall in advanced talks to seal contract agreement with player

Millwall are in advanced talks with Billy Mitchell over a new deal at the Den, Football League World has been told.

The Lions head into a new Sky Bet Championship season with the same aim as it has been for the last few years – challenge for the play-offs in the second tier.

They’ve again moved in the market shrewdly to try and boost their chances, too, and it also sounds as though they’re looking to keep some of their current talent around, which is always a positive for fans of any football club.

Indeed, this site has been told that Billy Mitchell is currently in talks with the Lions over a new deal to keep him in Bermondsey, with him working his way through the ranks having joined as a kid.

The club has been impressed with his progress as a player over the last couple of years and is eager to reward him for that, with him last signing a contract at the start of 2020.

He’s a local, homegrown player and, of course, at Millwall – as with any other club – keeping such players around, as long as they’re good enough, is always welcome.

It looks as though that’s what’s going to be happening with Mitchell, then, with talks at an advanced stage.