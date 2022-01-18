Sources: Millwall eye Nottingham Forest forward as huge injury setback confirmed

Millwall are currently eyeing up a move for Nottingham Forest forward Lyle Taylor as a replacement for the injured Tom Bradshaw, a source has exclusively told Football League World.

As per this same source, 29-year-old Bradshaw has been ruled out for six months after undergoing a scan on his injured knee yesterday as he was forced to withdraw from Saturday afternoon’s game against Forest in the 28th minute.

This will come as a considerable blow to Gary Rowett’s men after seeing the ex-Walsall forward register five goals in his last six league games, overtaking Benik Afobe and Jed Wallace as the Lions’ top scorer in all competitions and even putting pen to paper on a long-term contract at The Den last week.

With this setback now confirmed, the second-tier side are on the prowl for a replacement and have identified 31-year-old Taylor a potential candidate to take Bradshaw’s role for the time being, failing to make his mark in the East Midlands since arriving at the City Ground in the summer of 2020 but impressing beforehand at Charlton Athletic.

They may now be hoping a return to the English capital pays dividends for the Montserrat international who enjoyed great success at The Valley, but could now be on the fringes of the first team at the Reds after Keinan Davis’ loan arrival from Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

With this lack of playing time being an issue for him even before that, the forward is thought to be open to a return to the Lions.

Taylor has scored three times in 17 Championship appearances for Steve Cooper’s men during the 2021/22 campaign, though many of these displays have come from the bench under the Welshman’s stewardship.

Forest, in return, are reported to be interested in Jed Wallace, though it remains to be seen whether the two sides will negotiate any form of swap deal as they look to strengthen their respective squads in time for the business end of the campaign.