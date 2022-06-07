Sources: Middlesbrough set to sanction player exit with Scottish trio in pursuit

Middlesbrough winger Toyosi Olusanya is set to leave permanently with Scottish trio Livingston, Motherwell, and St Mirren all battling for his signature, sources have exclusively informed Football League World.

The 24-year-old joined Boro from non-league side Billericay Town last summer during Neil Warnock’s tenure but has struggled to make an impact at the Riverside – making just three appearances for the Championship club and not featuring since Chris Wilder took charge.

There is still a year left to run on his contract but it now appears Olusanya’s days are numbered as sources have informed Football League World that the Teessiders are set to let him move to the Scottish top tier.

FLW understands that a trio of clubs – Livingston, Motherwell, and St Mirren – are keen on signing him permanently and the move could be confirmed very soon.

The attacker has impressed at U23s level for Boro, bagging two goals and two assists in six Premier League 2 appearances in 2021/22.

Olusanya began his professional career with AFC Wimbledon and has been on trial at Reading and Wolves in the past but most of his career to date has been spent outside the EFL in non-league football – featuring for the likes of Kingstonian, Walton Casuals, Fleet Town, and Gosport Borough before joining Billericay.