Fulham are unlikely to make a decision on Marcus Bettinelli’s future until the end of the season sources have exclusively told Football League World.

The goalkeeper faces an uncertain future with his contract at the club due to expire in June, however FLW understands that the Whites hold an option to extend his deal by another year if they so wish.

The 28-year-old’s chances of sticking around in West London are likely to depend on the club’s battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League, with a drop to the Championship potentially opening the door to a future in the capital.

If they preserve their top flight status then it could mean that Bettinelli is allowed to move on, however that decision won’t be made until the summer.

Should the goalkeeper leave Craven Cottage then Middlesbrough could be among the clubs interested in a move this summer.

The stopper has spent the season on loan at the Riverside Stadium and with Neil Warnock keen to sign a goalkeeper before the new season starts his potential availability could give food for thought.

Any potential interest from the Teessiders will hinge on the goalkeeper’s demands as Middlesbrough look to trim their wage bill ahead of the new season.

Given that Bettinelli is on a substantial package with Fulham at present, any return to the Riverside Stadium could be tricky to pull off.