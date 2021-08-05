Sources: Middlesbrough offered transfer assurances amid talks over 22-goal ace

Middlesbrough have been assured that Aaron Boupendza would consider a move to the Championship if the financial package was right, Football League World understands that the Teessiders have been in talks with the forward.

Neil Warnock is readying Middlesbrough for this weekend’s trip to Fulham to kickstart the 2021/22 campaign, but he’s still eyeing a couple of deals before the transfer window closes later this month.

A prolific striker remains high on the agenda following the departure for Britt Assombalonga and Ashley Fletcher at the end of last season, with Chuba Akpom surplus to requirements too.

Football League World understand that Boro have been in talks with Boupendza and his camp, although there’s likely to be Premier League competition in the race to sign the 24-year-old.

West Ham United were first linked with the Hatayspor forward back in March. Nevertheless, Boro have been assured that Boupendza would not snub a move to the Championship if the financial package was right, giving Warnock hope of snatching a high-profile capture.

Boupendza, who is a Gabon international, began his career with Bordeaux but was forced out on loan on a number of occasions. He linked up with Pau, Gazelec Ajaccio, Tours and Feiense.

However, in 2020, he joined Hatayspor on a permanent deal and enjoyed a really prolific 2020/21 in the Super Lig. In 36 league appearances, the forward struck 22 goals as they finished sixth.

As Warnock looks to solve his striking issues, he’s sounding out a number of other targets at this moment in time, including Sory Kaba, who currently plays for Midtjylland.

