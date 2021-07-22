Sources: Middlesbrough lodge opening transfer bid as they hunt Cardiff City player

Middlesbrough boss Neil Warnock is eyeing a raid on former side Cardiff City with the Teessiders making an opening offer to try and sign defender Ciaron Brown, Football League World can reveal exclusively.

The defender joined the Bluebirds in 2018, which would have been during Warnock’s reign in the Welsh capital, and it appears as though the now Middlesbrough boss has not forgotten what he saw from the player when he arrived as a young footballer.

Now 23, Brown has emerged lately as a really decent Championship-level player with room to grow further and Football League World has been told that Boro are eager to get a deal over the line, with them making an opening offer for the player.

Indeed, this site has been told that Boro are big fans of the defender and really want to bring Brown to Teesside, with negotiations around the potential transfer set to continue – and so there’s every chance it could happen yet.

Brown featured regularly for the Bluebirds towards the end of last season in the Sky Bet Championship under Mick McCarthy as he emerged as a real fixture for them, with him earning call-ups to the Northern Ireland squad on the back of that as he played in friendlies against Malta and Ukraine.