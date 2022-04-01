Sources: Middlesbrough keen on Newcastle United player ahead of summer

Middlesbrough are keen on Newcastle United defender Jamal Lewis ahead of the summer transfer window, Football League World has been told.

The Boro are going along very nicely under Chris Wilder and will be fully focused on trying to achieve a play-off spot in the final weeks of the campaign, before then trying to get back into the Premier League.

Regardless of what division they’re in next season, though, they will be looking to add to their squad in the summer market and Lewis could be one man that they try to bring in.

The defender has not had it his way in recent times with the Magpies, having joined from Norwich City after impressing greatly at Carrow Road.

Indeed, he has just four starts to his name in the Premier League this season and has not played for the club since the 3-1 defeat at Liverpool back in December.

That said, it’s surely time for him to try and find a new club and rediscover the ability that he does have, and moving from Tyneside to Teesside could be the answer.

Football League World has been told Boro are keen, in fact, and Lewis could potentially be an early arrival in Wilder’s first summer with the club.